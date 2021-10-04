Arya Khan loves to party with newcomer Nanda: This Star Kids Like to Party and Hangout

Aryan Khan Contents hide 1 Aryan Khan 2 Suhana Khan 3 Ananya Pandey 4 Newlywed Nanda 5 Janhvi Kapoor Aryan Khan came into the limelight when these photos of him went viral on the internet. In it he is seen partying with a mysterious female friend. The pictures show Aryan posing in a stylish avatar with a girl in a black dress. According to a report in the Mumbai Mirror, Aryan was dating a London-based blogger and also introduced his mother Gauri Khan.

Suhana Khan Suhana Khan always grabs people’s attention. She often shares photos and videos of parties and hangouts with her girls’ gangs in the US and Mumbai. Here Suhana is seen posing for the camera with her friends in a bodycon dress.

Ananya Pandey Ananya Pandey, who grew up with Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor, is often seen hanging out and partying with them and other friends. It can be seen in the pictures how the actress is spending time with her loved ones. Wearing an animal print top and black shorts, Ananya looks stylish as she poses for the camera with her gang.

Newlywed Nanda Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has already made it clear that she does not want to be a part of Beetown. She will accompany her father in his family business. However, that doesn’t mean the newcomer just believes in work and doesn’t enjoy it. She often hangs out with star kids like Aryan and Suhana Khan, Ananya Pandey, Khushi Kapoor. Here, too, in this old photo, she looks beautiful in a white off-shoulder top and black ripped pants, posing for the camera with her friend.

Janhvi Kapoor Janhvi Kapoor knows how to have fun and when to take a break from work. In this picture Janhvi is showing the perfect pout. She is posing for the camera with a friend. She looks as attractive as ever in a white top and black jeans. Its expression is a feature of this picture.

Bollywood celebrities have a stylish lifestyle and their children have a similar world. From going on vacation to doing it, she knows how to enjoy life. Although most Star Kids keep their personal lives private, photos of their party and outings go viral on social media. Here we are showing pictures of star kids who show that they are full party animals …