Aryan and Suhana arrived at IPL pre-auction event, pictures of Shahrukh Khan’s children are going viral

After Bollywood actress Preity Zinta, it seems that now superstar Shah Rukh Khan will also not be included in this season’s IPL auction. Shah Rukh’s children son Aryan Khan and daughter Suhana Khan were seen at the pre-auction team briefing on Friday. It is being told that SRK’s children had arrived to represent him. His pictures from the event went viral on social media.

The official Twitter account of the Indian Premier League has shared some pictures from the pre-auction event. In one of the pictures that surfaced, it can be seen that Aryan is having a conversation with a person sitting next to him and while Suhana was watching her brother talking. In this event, both the siblings appeared in white clothes.

Shahrukh Khan is the co-owner of the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders. His friend and Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla, who is also the co-owner of the team, his daughter Jhanvi Mehta also attended the event.

Aryan Khan was implicated in drugs case: This is Aryan’s first public appearance after being implicated in a drug case in October last year. He spent a month in jail and was later released on bail. Suhana, on the other hand, is studying in New York and is currently at her home on vacation. She may soon debut in Bollywood.

Star Kids also attended last year: While Suhana has joined an IPL event for the first time, Aryan Khan represented his father Shahrukh in the auction last year as well. Even then Juhi Chawla’s daughter Jhanvi was seen with him. Juhi then shared a picture of both the star kids and captioned it as, “So happy to see both KKR kids, Aryan and Jhanvi at the auction table..”

Preity Zinta not participating in the auction: The IPL auction is to be held on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru. Preity Zinta on Friday shared that she will be out of the auction this year as she has to look after her twins. She is the co-owner of the IPL team Punjab Kings.

