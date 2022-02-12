Entertainment

Aryan and Suhana spotted at IPL 2022 auction, Preity Zinta will not be present this time! This time Preity Zinta, Aryan and Suhana will not be included in IPL 2022 auction!

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Aryan and Suhana spotted at IPL 2022 auction, Preity Zinta will not be present this time! This time Preity Zinta, Aryan and Suhana will not be included in IPL 2022 auction!
Written by admin
Aryan and Suhana spotted at IPL 2022 auction, Preity Zinta will not be present this time! This time Preity Zinta, Aryan and Suhana will not be included in IPL 2022 auction!

Aryan and Suhana spotted at IPL 2022 auction, Preity Zinta will not be present this time! This time Preity Zinta, Aryan and Suhana will not be included in IPL 2022 auction!

breadcrumb

News

oi-Salman Khan

,

There is talk of IPL 2022 and players auction is going on at the moment. This is the 15th season of IPL which is going to be strong. This time not 8 but 10 teams will participate. But news is coming that this time Bollywood actress Preity Zinta, who co-owns the Indian Premier League (IPL) team Punjab Kings, will not be seen in the mega auction this year. Yes, after this the fans are thinking that why is this happening?

Much awaited song by Jacqueline Fernandez and Michelle Morrone Jacqueline Fernandez and Michelle Morrone’s much awaited song “Mud Mud Ke” is out!

Please tell that Preity Zinta is not coming here due to her children. She herself has said that..she will not be able to travel to India as she cannot leave her twins alone. He wrote on social media.

Preity Zinta, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Preity Zinta, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan

“This year I am going to miss the IPL auction because I can’t leave my little ones and go to India.” However, Preity discussed “All Things Cricket” with her team ahead of the auction.

Apart from this, talking about this auction, like every time Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan will be present in this auction and this time Suhana has also been spotted with him. Aryan is here every year during this auction. Some time ago he was in a lot of trouble.

READ Also  Katrina kaif and Salman khan Tiger 3 update after Shahrukh khan Hrithik Roshan entry final.Katrina kaif Salman Khan Tiger 3 Hrithik Roshan entry after Shahrukh Khan

Suhana Khan will also be in this auction with her brother this time and obviously this is going to happen for the first time. Talking about Shahrukh Khan, at this time he is in a lot of discussion about his film Pathan. Deepika Padukone is going to be seen with him in this film.

  • preity 1638901818

    Preity Zinta shares first picture with child after becoming a mother, will soon return from this film

  • preityzinta2 1637217598

    Preity Zinta became the mother of twins at the age of 46 through surrogacy, told interesting names of children

  • preity zinta 1634268159

    Preity Zinta reached Mannat after Aryan Khan’s jail term extended, Gauri Khan performs Navratri Puja for release

  • pz13 1629867484

    Preity Zinta decided to become a farmer after quitting acting, farming shown in VIDEO

  • zinta 1612238743

    Preity Zinta’s pain on distance from Bollywood – I am not ready to sell myself, am away from films

  • preity zinta turns 46 unknown facts about the actress 1612081654

    Preity Zinta turns 46 – Debut with Hrithik Roshan, got canned because of this, did Liril – Perk Ed

  • zinta 1610427090

    Preity Zinta’s entire family got corona, wrote about pain – Ventilator, ICU and Oxygen

  • preity zinta karwa chauth 1604685446

    Preity Zinta celebrated the longest Karva Chauth in Bollywood, listening to the reason you will also say Awwww

  • preityzinta1 1603281491

    Preity Zinta has done corona virus test 20 times in 35 days, told herself Kovid test queen

  • shahrukh khan dint turn up for jiya jale shooting 1598033572

    Shahrukh Khan was so ashamed of the scene, did not even come to shoot – A funny anecdote from Dil Se

  • preity zinta 22 years of debut 5 1598030921

    22 Years of Preity Zinta’s Debut, From Perk Ed to Pregnant Girl, Wins Hearts Every Time

  • 20 years of kya kehna preity zinta reveals how everyone was against her debut film 1589910115

    20 Years Of Kya Kehna – Preity Zinta’s Debut Film – Everyone Said Career Ended Before It Started

english summary

Aryan and Suhana spotted at IPL 2022 auction, Preity Zinta will not be present this time! Fans reacted on it, read the details.

#Aryan #Suhana #spotted #IPL #auction #Preity #Zinta #present #time #time #Preity #Zinta #Aryan #Suhana #included #IPL #auction

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  AR Rahman Wants to ‘Move on’ After Making The ‘Bollywood Gang’ Statement, Here’s His Latest Tweet

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment