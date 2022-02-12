Aryan and Suhana spotted at IPL 2022 auction, Preity Zinta will not be present this time! This time Preity Zinta, Aryan and Suhana will not be included in IPL 2022 auction!

News oi-Salman Khan

There is talk of IPL 2022 and players auction is going on at the moment. This is the 15th season of IPL which is going to be strong. This time not 8 but 10 teams will participate. But news is coming that this time Bollywood actress Preity Zinta, who co-owns the Indian Premier League (IPL) team Punjab Kings, will not be seen in the mega auction this year. Yes, after this the fans are thinking that why is this happening?

Jacqueline Fernandez and Michelle Morrone’s much awaited song “Mud Mud Ke” is out!

Please tell that Preity Zinta is not coming here due to her children. She herself has said that..she will not be able to travel to India as she cannot leave her twins alone. He wrote on social media.

“This year I am going to miss the IPL auction because I can’t leave my little ones and go to India.” However, Preity discussed “All Things Cricket” with her team ahead of the auction.

Apart from this, talking about this auction, like every time Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan will be present in this auction and this time Suhana has also been spotted with him. Aryan is here every year during this auction. Some time ago he was in a lot of trouble.

Suhana Khan will also be in this auction with her brother this time and obviously this is going to happen for the first time. Talking about Shahrukh Khan, at this time he is in a lot of discussion about his film Pathan. Deepika Padukone is going to be seen with him in this film.

