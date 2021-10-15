Aryan did not get bail, the court decided to reserve, the judge said – will try to decide only on 20

The court has reserved the decision in this matter. The judge has said that he will try to get the verdict on October 20.

The troubles of Bollywood star Shahrukh Khan are increasing. His son Aryan Khan has not got bail. The court has reserved the verdict in this matter and it is expected that the verdict will come on October 20.

Aryan Khan, who is lodged in Arthur Road Jail, may have to face more trouble now.

Till now Aryan Khan was kept in the Quarantine Cell, but now he has been transferred to the Common Cell. Where he will have to stay till October 20.