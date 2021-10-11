Aryan Khan bail hearing live: Aryan Khan bail hearing live update: Aryan’s bail hearing begins in Sessions Court – Aryan Khan bail application hearing live update
The trial of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, who is embroiled in a drug case, is underway in the Sessions Court on bail. The Bureau of Narcotics Control has decided to oppose bail. Along with Aryan, Arbaaz has also filed a bail application.
#Aryan #Khan #bail #hearing #live #Aryan #Khan #bail #hearing #live #update #Aryans #bail #hearing #begins #Sessions #Court #Aryan #Khan #bail #application #hearing #live #update
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.