Aryan Khan Bail Rejected Punya Prasun Bajpai Kamaal Rashid Khan Twinkle Khanna Tehseen Poonawalla Tweet On It

Aryan Khan’s bail plea was rejected by the Sessions Court, which was tweeted by Bollywood actors Kamal Rashid Khan, Punya Prasoon Bajpayee.

Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan did not get bail in the drugs case. On Wednesday, the court rejected Aryan Khan’s bail plea while delivering the verdict. Along with Aryan Khan, Special Judge VV Patil has also rejected the bail applications of two of his friends Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha. Now Bollywood actors as well as journalists are tweeting a lot on this decision of the court. While actor Kamal Rashid Khan called the court’s decision harassment, Punya Prasoon Bajpayee also took a jibe at the matter.

Punya Prasun Bajpai wrote on Aryan Khan’s bail plea being rejected, “Aryan: No bail, the age of the sessions court is over, now the high court’s way is open. History: High Court overturns 69 percent of the Sessions Court’s decision. At the same time, Kamal Rashid Khan also mentioned the matter related to Bharti Singh in the tweet, describing the court’s decision as atrocious.

Kamal Rashid Khan wrote, “Aryan Khan’s bail has been rejected and this is clearly harassment. How can the same person be kept in jail for 20 days, when he neither found drugs nor did he take drugs. On the other hand, Bharti Singh got bail on the same day, while 86 grams of drugs were found with her. Meaning different laws for two different people.”

Aryan: Not sure

The age of the Sessions Court has come to an end.

Now the way of the High Court is open…. History :

The High Court overturns 69% of the Sessions Court’s decisions. — punya prasun bajpai (@ppbajpai) October 20, 2021

Bigg Boss contestant and political expert Tehseen Poonawalla expressed displeasure over Aryan Khan not getting bail and wrote, “Aryan Khan should get bail. It is injustice to a young man to make him struggle.” Journalist Swati Chaturvedi tweeted on the matter, writing, “Aryan Khan didn’t have drugs, didn’t have medical test & had no prior criminal record, still not granted bail.”

Aryan khan’s bail rejected and it is clear harassment. How can a person remain in jail for more than 20 days, who was not in possession of drugs neither consumed. While Bharti Singh was given bail on the same day, who was having 86 gm drugs. Means 2 laws for 2 different people. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) October 20, 2021

Swati Chaturvedi further wrote about this, “When the Supreme Court said that bail is the rule, jail is the exception. Shahrukh Khan is paying the price for not bowing before Modi ji. Congress leader Acharya Pramod wrote, “Shahrukh Khan should join BJP, along with son’s ‘bail’, he will also get a certificate of ‘desh bhakti’.”

Let us tell you that earlier Bollywood actress Twinkle Khanna also supported Aryan Khan. He compared Aryan Khan’s arrest to squid games and said that how can he be kept in jail even if no evidence is found. Along with this, the actress also remembered journalist Arnab Goswami.