Aryan Khan Bail Statement: I belong to a respectable family, can’t escape, Aryan Khan told the court through Satish Manshinde during the hearing of the bail application.
‘I can’t run away from a respectable family’
Manshinde further quoted Aryan as saying, “Nothing new has come up in this case in the last five days. Achit’s name was earlier revealed during the day-long interrogation, but the NCB took his time and remanded Achit Kumar to custody on Thursday. I belong to a respectable family, they are my parents, they are my siblings. I have an Indian passport. My roots are in this society. I can’t run. There is no question of tampering with the evidence or tampering with the accused. My electronic evidence has been taken. The rest of the accused are also in custody. With these arguments and arguments I end my speech. ‘
‘Bail granted if serious offense is not committed’
Satish Manshinde, while insisting on Aryan’s bail, said, “It is being argued that custody is necessary as interrogation of other accused will be required face to face. This has already been rejected by the Supreme Court.” “Inquiries can be made. The court has repeatedly considered that the general tendency of the court is to grant bail if there is no serious offense. And since nothing is there, nothing will come out.”
