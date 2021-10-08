Aryan Khan Bail Statement: I belong to a respectable family, can’t escape, Aryan Khan told the court through Satish Manshinde during the hearing of the bail application.

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, who is embroiled in a drug case, has been taken to Arthur Road Jail during a bail hearing. Aryan’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde is defending him in court. Satish Manshinde told the court that Aryan Khan’s background was not related to any criminal case. Whatever inquiries were made about him, he helped. No drugs were seized from them. Aryan will be present whenever an inquiry is needed. They should get bail.

Satish Manshinde, quoting Aryan Khan’s bail plea, told the court, “I am 23 years old and have no previous criminal background. I am a part of Bollywood, so I went to the international terminal. When I got there the NCB asked me if I had drugs, I refused. They searched for me, found my bag, my clothes, they took my phone. He thought he would get something so he could interrogate me. No inquiries were made with me except for the first day.



‘I can’t run away from a respectable family’

Manshinde further quoted Aryan as saying, “Nothing new has come up in this case in the last five days. Achit’s name was earlier revealed during the day-long interrogation, but the NCB took his time and remanded Achit Kumar to custody on Thursday. I belong to a respectable family, they are my parents, they are my siblings. I have an Indian passport. My roots are in this society. I can’t run. There is no question of tampering with the evidence or tampering with the accused. My electronic evidence has been taken. The rest of the accused are also in custody. With these arguments and arguments I end my speech. ‘

‘Bail granted if serious offense is not committed’

Satish Manshinde, while insisting on Aryan’s bail, said, “It is being argued that custody is necessary as interrogation of other accused will be required face to face. This has already been rejected by the Supreme Court.” “Inquiries can be made. The court has repeatedly considered that the general tendency of the court is to grant bail if there is no serious offense. And since nothing is there, nothing will come out.”