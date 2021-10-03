Aryan Khan Bollywood Celebrity Drugs Case: These Bollywood celebrities have been jailed for using and buying drugs, the list is long – Bollywood celebrities arrested for carrying drugs

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, after raiding a cruise ship. It is alleged that a rave party was going on on the cruise ship and the NCB also found drugs in the raid. It is said that the NCB is now preparing to arrest all the detainees, including Aryans. However, this is not the first time a Bollywood celebrity has been arrested for possession or purchase of drugs. Let’s find out which other celebrities have gone to jail for drugs.

It started with Sanjay Dutt





Once upon a time Sanjay Dutt was a terrible drug addict. Sanjay Dutt was arrested in 1982 for possession of drugs. Sanjay Dutt has also been sentenced to five months in jail. After this, Sunil Dutt sent Sanjay to a US rehabilitation center for 5 months.

Fardeen Khan is also a drug addict



Fardeen Khan, the son of Bollywood actor Feroz Khan, has never been in the limelight for his films, but his name has definitely come to the fore in relation to drugs. Cocaine was found from Fardeen Khan, who was later arrested. Fardeen Khan also returned after receiving treatment at a rehabilitation center.

Cannabis found with Vijay Raj



Bollywood actor Vijay Raj had gone to Dubai in 2005 for the shooting of his film ‘Deewane Hua Paagal’. On his way back, he found 5 grams of marijuana in his handbag at the airport. Vijay Raj was later arrested and his blood and urine samples were checked. However, when his tests came back negative, he was released a day later.

Riya Chakraborty was involved in a drug case



Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was investigated by Drugs Angle. The investigation revealed that Riya Chakraborty and her brother Souvik had bought cannabis for Sushant. Subsequently, the NCB arrested Riya Chakraborty on September 8, 2020. Riya Chakraborty was lodged in Mumbai’s Byculla jail for about a month in connection with the case.

Medicines were found at Arman Kohli’s house



The house of ‘Bigg Boss’ famous Bollywood actor Arman Kohli was searched where NCB found high quality cocaine. The NCB then arrested Arman Kohli in a state of intoxication and the court sent him to jail.

Cannabis found near Bharti Singh-Harsh Limbachia



Famous comedian Bharti Singh and her producer husband Harsh Limbachia found 65 grams of cannabis. Bharti and Harsh had confessed in the NCB inquiry that both had used cannabis. He was later released on bail.

Drugs were also found near Ejaz Khan



‘Bigg Boss’ actor Aijaz Khan’s flat was raided and drugs were seized. After a lengthy interrogation, Ejaz Khan was arrested by the NCB and later sent to jail.

Charas was found in Gaurav Dixit’s house



In a raid on TV actor Gaurav Dixit’s house in April, the NCB found charas. The fugitive Gaurav Dixit was later arrested by the NCB on August 28. Gaurav Dixit was released on bail on September 24 on a personal caste bond of Rs 50,000.

Preetika Chauhan was caught buying drugs



Actress Preetika Chauhan, who has appeared in TV serials like ‘Maa Vaishno Devi’ and ‘Savdhan India’, was arrested by the NCB while buying drugs. Preetika Chauhan was later released on bail.

Cannabis was found near Feroze Nadiadwala’s wife Shabana Saeed



10 grams of cannabis was found from Shabana Saeed, wife of famous Bollywood producer Feroz Nadiadwala. Shabana Saeed was arrested by the NCB on November 8, 2020 after raiding Nadiadwala’s house. Shabana Saeed was released on bail two days later.