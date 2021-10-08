Aryan Khan case: Bhopal man claims – BJP workers were informed about drugs party

New things are coming out every day in the drug case of Bollywood superstar’s son Aryan. The court on Thursday remanded all the eight accused, including Aryan, to judicial custody. Meanwhile, a Bhopal resident claimed that he had given information about the rave party on the cruise to an employee who later passed the information to the Narcotics Control Bureau. A day earlier, Nawab Malik, a spokesman for the NCP and the Maharashtra government’s minority affairs minister, had claimed that the October 2 attack on the Cruise Party was fake. After this, Bhopal resident Neeraj Yadav, while talking to India Today channel, claimed that he had informed two BJP workers about the rave party, after which he told the NCB about it. The two BJP workers are Manish Bhanushali and Kiran Gosavi, a private detective. Kiran Gosavi is the same person with whom the selfie taken in the cell went viral on social media. Yadav has claimed that he was informed about the rave party on October 1 by a friend who was going to attend the party himself. According to reports, Yadav later called Bhanushali and told him about the rave party. Bhanushali informed the NCB officials about the alleged rave party. Bhanushali sent a WhatsApp message to Yadav asking Kiran Gosavi to share all the details. After this, Yadav called Bhanushali and asked if he had reached the cruise. In reply, Bhanushali said that Gosavi was accompanied by 25 NCB officials. On Wednesday, a member of the NCB party claimed that the man who appeared in the video with Aryan Khan was not an NCB official but a private spy. Apart from this, it has been claimed that the person seen with Arbaaz Merchant is also a member of BJP. The NCP has raised the question of how these two people look if they are not NCB officials in this high profile case. However, the NCB has claimed that these two people are their witnesses in this case.