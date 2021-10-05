Aryan Khan case: Mumbai Police will investigate him, take statements from party organizers and ship owners

The Bureau of Narcotics Control is still investigating the child’s drug case. Now () can also start investigating this case. For this, Mumbai Police will question the party organizer and the owner of the cruise ship. In fact, no permission was sought from the Mumbai Police for the party on the cruise. The police will inquire whether the protocol of Kovid-1 of is being followed in the party. The police will take necessary legal action in case of any violation of the rules. It is said that Mumbai police may ask for CCTV footage of the cruise ship for investigation. The videos that have surfaced so far show that no social distance rules were being followed on the ship. Most of the people who attended the party did not even wear masks. In this case, Mumbai Police can register an offense under Section 188 and Section 144 of the Indian Penal Code. No permission was sought from the Mumbai Police to party on the cruise ship. No written information was given to the police about the party, nor was the Mumbai police informed in advance that the party was being organized on a cruise. Police will also speak to the DG Shipping and the Mumbai Port Trust on the matter and ask if the cruise owners had sought any permission from them. Explain that Disaster Management Act is currently in force in the state due to Kovid-1 to. The police will investigate whether there is any violation of section 188. In addition, section 144 also applies which prohibits the gathering of more than 5 people. According to police officials, permission from several agencies is required to hold such a party. If any rules are found to be violated in the investigation, Mumbai Police will immediately register an FIR in the matter.