Aryan Khan court statement: Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan explains in court how he was arrested by NCB in a drug case

Mumbai’s Fort Court on Thursday remanded all the eight accused, including Aryan Khan, in judicial custody for 14 days in a drugs case. The NCB had asked the court to extend the remand till October 11. But the court rejected it. After being remanded in judicial custody, Aryan’s lawyer Satish Manshain filed two applications for immediate bail. However, an interim bail hearing will be held on Friday. But during the court hearing on Thursday, Satish Manshinde also read Aryan Khan’s statement. In court language, Aryan Khan, quoting his lawyer, told the court what happened on the cruise on October 2, how he got there and how he was arrested.

Manshinde said – Aryan’s statement should be heard once

During the hearing, Aryan Khan’s lawyer Satish Manshinde told the court that his client’s statement should be heard before proceeding with the hearing. Justice R.M. Nerlikal said, approved, while Satish Manshinde read out the statement. Here are the details of what Aryan said about the cruise party on Saturday, October 2nd. According to Manashinde, Aryan Khan got information about the party from his friend Pratik. Symbol had introduced him to a party organizer and Aryan was then invited there as a VVIP guest.

‘My friend Pratik had given information about the party’

Aryan said in his statement, ‘A friend of mine is Pratik, he introduced me to a person who knew the organizers. He told me that I would be invited as a VVIP. Just so I can add some glamor to the cruise party. I went there. There were about 1300 people. But only 17 people were arrested.

‘This will be confirmed via WhatsApp chat’

Manshinde told the court that this would be confirmed in a WhatsApp chat between Aryan and Pratik. Now at the cruise party’s VVIP invitation, Aryan arrived at the Mumbai Port International Terminal, where he met NCB officials.

‘I met Arbaaz at the gate of the terminal’

Aryan further said in the statement, ‘I reached the gate of the terminal. Arbaaz was already there. The NCB asked us questions before we went on the cruise. When we boarded the ship he asked me if I had taken medication. My luggage and my man were also confiscated. They got nothing. ‘

‘I have nothing to do with the organizers’

Aryan Khan further said in a statement, ‘I have nothing to do with the organizers. I do not deny my friendship with Arbaaz. But I am not involved in such activities. He has told himself that he came there himself.

The ASG told the court these two things

When Satish Manshinde read Aryan’s statement in court, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh emphasized two main points. He said he did not wish to speak further on the matter. Achit Kumar, who was arrested on Wednesday, wants to tell the court directly that the custody of Aryan Khan and the rest of the accused needs to be increased for interrogation. It was Aryan and Arbaaz who took Achit’s name in the interrogation. He may reveal some more names in the next inquiry.

The Supreme Court’s comment is also mentioned

Anil Singh, meanwhile, uttered a line while addressing the Supreme Court. “Recovery is not as important as the Supreme Court says. More important is to have information.