Entertainment

Aryan Khan did not get relief even today, bail plea rejected

13 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Aryan Khan did not get relief even today, bail plea rejected
Written by admin
Aryan Khan did not get relief even today, bail plea rejected

Aryan Khan did not get relief even today, bail plea rejected

aryan khan 6

Shahrukh Khan will have to wait longer for his son Aryan Khan’s bail. On Wednesday, the court, while giving its verdict, rejected the bail application of Aryan Khan. Let us inform that earlier the bail application was being postponed to the next date.

The post Aryan Khan still not getting relief, bail plea rejected appeared first on Jansatta.

#Aryan #Khan #relief #today #bail #plea #rejected

Rate this Article
READ Also  Five Reasons to watch Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer Movie Shershaah | These 5 reasons why you should watch Sidharth-Kiara's film 'Shershaah', you will get goosebumps

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment