Aryan Khan did not get relief even today, bail plea rejected

Shahrukh Khan will have to wait longer for his son Aryan Khan’s bail. On Wednesday, the court, while giving its verdict, rejected the bail application of Aryan Khan. Let us inform that earlier the bail application was being postponed to the next date.

The post Aryan Khan still not getting relief, bail plea rejected appeared first on Jansatta.

#Aryan #Khan #relief #today #bail #plea #rejected