Aryan Khan did not get relief even today, hearing in drugs case adjourned till tomorrow; If the bail is not found in 2 days, then 16 more days will have to be spent in jail

Aryan Khan, who was trapped in the drugs case, did not get bail even on Wednesday. Justice Sambre said that the matter will be heard after 2.30 pm tomorrow. On behalf of NCB, ASG Anil Singh will give his reply on Thursday.

Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan did not get bail on Wednesday in the Mumbai cruise drugs case. The High Court has adjourned the hearing till Thursday. The arguments on behalf of the lawyers of accused Aryan Khan, Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant in this case have been completed today.

If Aryan Khan does not get bail by Thursday and Friday, then there will be a Diwali holiday in the court and Shahrukh’s son may have to stay in jail for 16 more days. Today, a single-judge bench of the Bombay High Court has adjourned the hearing of bail applications filed by Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha for Thursday, October 28.

Justice Sambre said that the matter will be heard after 2.30 pm tomorrow. ASG Anil Singh, appearing for NCB, told the court that he would give his reply on Thursday. ASG Singh said, “I will try to finish my arguments within an hour.”

Advocate Kashif Khan Deshmukh, appearing for accused Munmun Dhamecha, submitted in the Bombay High Court that Dhamecha is a fashion model. She does stage shows and ramp walks. He was invited by a man on the cruise for his own professional obligations.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Aryan Khan, requested the Bombay High Court to revisit the arrest memo. He said that there was no allegation of conspiracy at the time of Aryan Khan’s arrest. He said- Article 22 of the Constitution is more important than Article 50 of CrPC. No person arrested can be arrested without explaining the grounds of arrest. Such a person has the right to consult a lawyer of his choice.

Arbaaz’s lawyer Amit Desai told the High Court that as far as WhatsApp chat is concerned, it is very clear that not a single chat supports the conspiracy theory in this case.

Aryan Khan is lodged in Arthur Jail in Mumbai for the last 20 days. He was arrested on 3 October after the NCB raided a cruise ship in Mumbai. A sessions court in Mumbai and a special NDPS court have already rejected Aryan’s bail plea.