Aryan Khan did not take drugs for the first time, kept in touch with the peddler – NCB lawyer argues; Wankhede gets relief from court

Anil Singh said that if we trust the WhatsApp chat then he (Aryan Khan) tried to sell drugs commercially.

Bollywood star Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s troubles are increasing in the drugs case. NCB’s lawyer Anil Singh has said that this is not the first time that Aryan has taken drugs. He was in contact with a drugs peddler.

The lawyer also said that Arbaaz is Aryan Khan’s childhood friend. Even if you are not in possession of drugs, but you are part of the conspiracy, you will be punishable under the same section of the law.

ASG Anil Singh, representing NCB, told the Bombay High Court that the opposition camp has talked about testing, but why should there be testing? We are not a matter of consumption but of possession. Accused 1 (Aryan Khan) was in possession of drugs.

At the same time, NCB zonal director Samir Wankhede, who is investigating the matter, has got relief from the Bombay High Court. On behalf of the Maharashtra government, it has been said in the court that notice will be given to them 3 days before the arrest of Wankhede.

If bail is not given, may have to remain in jail till November 15

All eyes are on the ongoing hearing in the Aryan Khan case. It remains to be seen what the Bombay High Court gives in the Aryan case. If Aryan Khan does not get bail today, the High Court will be closed due to Diwali holidays. Because of this, Aryan may have to remain in jail till November 15.

Aryan Khan’s birthday is on 13 November. In such a situation, if he had to remain in jail till November 15, then he would remain behind bars even on the day of his birthday. This day can be very heavy for Bollywood star Shahrukh Khan and a father.