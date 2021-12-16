Aryan Khan drug case controversy Gauri khan first Instagram post shah rukh fans reacted. Gauri Khan’s first Instagram post after Aryan Khan drug case controversy Shahrukh’s fans reaction

The year 2021 has been the most painful for Shahrukh Khan’s family in Bollywood. Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan broke down after Aryan Khan’s arrest in drugs case. Gauri Khan, who has always been active on social media, has made a long distance between Aryan Khan’s arrest and bail from social media. For the time being, Gauri Khan has again made a comeback in the social world. Gauri Khan did her last post on 1 October this year.

Aryan Khan was arrested on 2 October. After Aryan Khan’s arrest, Gauri Khan along with Shahrukh Khan also distanced herself from her work. Gauri Khan is a popular Interior Designer. It seems that after Aryan Khan’s coming out of jail and bail, Gauri Khan is constantly taking care of the son.

So that he can come out of the shock of jail. From Gauri Khan’s latest post, it seems that after taking over Aryan Khan, Gauri Khan has now returned to her own world. Gauri Khan has given information about a new work by sharing a picture of herself on social media. Gauri Khan’s new work is with designers Falguni and Shane Peacock.

Gauri Khan had gone to Hyderabad for this meeting. Sharing this photo, Gauri wrote in the caption that a collaboration in which designs meet fashion. Shahrukh Khan’s fans have also made very cute comments on this post of Gauri Khan. Commenting on this picture of Gauri, Farah Khan has also written that I am happy to see her return to work. A fan has written mother’s courage. Another fan of Gauri Khan wrote on the picture that I prayed for you in bad times, now I am happy. Gauri has written that hope your family has become stronger after difficult times.





