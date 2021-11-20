Aryan Khan drug case high court bail order details no evidence against shahrukh khan son. Aryan Khan Drug Case High Court bail order no evidence against Shahrukh Khan’s son

No evidence against Aryan Khan

The court sees that there should be basic material as evidence. So that the case of conspiracy can be proved. The court made it clear that only because Aryan and his friends Arbaaz and Munmun were together on a cruise, they cannot be charged with conspiracy.

had taken drugs or not

This case does not indicate that there is any conspiracy connection. The court has also said in its order that the three accused have already been in jail for about 25 days. During this time, his medical examination has not been done so that it can be known whether he had consumed drugs or not.

Bail granted on October 28

Let us tell you that on the night of 2 October, NCB raided the rave party going on from Mumbai to Goa cruise ship. Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha along with several people were detained on charges of buying drugs and consuming drugs. Aryan and his associates got bail on October 28.