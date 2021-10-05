aryan khan drug case ncb bollywood: NCB caught a drug dealer? Helping a young man trapped in a raid on a cruise

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has raided several places after arresting eight people, including Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, for taking drugs. In the raid, the NCB arrested the drug supplier. Now, according to a report in our colleague Times Now, on Monday night, the NCB has arrested another drug dealer, who is involved in supplying drugs in this case.An NCB source said, “The man arrested is involved in the whole case and he is a drug lord. While capturing this, information was captured of a young man attending a rave party on a cruise, who was arrested by the NCB. At 8.30pm on Monday night, NCB officials took a young man to an unknown location, according to the report. The team then announced that they had caught the drug lord.According to ANI, the Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested two people. A man was arrested on Sunday during a raid on a cruise ship and a drug peddler was nabbed from the Jogeshwari area. The two were produced in court on Monday. On Monday, the NCB raided Bandra, Andheri and Lokhandwala areas.

Earlier, the court produced Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Moonmoon Dhamecha. The court remanded all three to NCB custody till October 7. The NCB has also arrested the remaining five people caught with them.

