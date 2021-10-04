Aryan Khan drug case: NCB did not investigate Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat bungalow

The Narcotics Control Bureau arrested Aryan’s son on Sunday for taking drugs. Aryan was later remanded for one day. It was later reported that the NCB may investigate Shah Rukh Khan’s bungalow. Now, however, the agency has refused to do so. NCB officials have assured our fellow eTimes that the agency will not investigate Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat bungalow in Aryan’s case. Aryan’s bail application is currently being heard. Aryan is represented by renowned lawyer Satish Manashinde. Maneshinde argued in court that Aryan was invited on the cruise and no criminal material was seized from his client. Maneshinde further said in his petition that although there was no evidence that Aryan had taken drugs till date, the agency had filed a case against him for taking drugs. Aryan can be granted bail under the clause under which he has been arrested. Please inform that an offense under Section 27 of NDPS has been filed against him. Along with Aryan, Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant were arrested. Later, Nupur Sarika, Ishmit Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chonkar and Gomit Chopra were also arrested.