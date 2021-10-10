Aryan Khan drug case: NCB sources claim that Arbaaz shared drugs with Aryan

The Bureau of Narcotics Control (NAB) has arrested a drug peddler who is allegedly involved in the case of () son Aryan () and (). Sources in some reports have confirmed the new arrest. Agency sources also said that Arbaaz Merchant had also shared some drugs. The matter is currently under further investigation. On October 2, the NCB raided the cruise ship and arrested some 18 people. A Nigerian national has also been arrested in the case. This Nigerian is being described as a drug peddler. Meanwhile, Aryan Khan had filed an application for bail on Friday, but the court rejected all the applications and sent all the eight accused, including Aryan, to jail. Six accused, including Aryan, are lodged in Arthur Road Jail while both the women accused have been sent to Byculla Jail. Now Aryan Khan has filed an application for bail in the Sessions Court in Mumbai. The NCB has said it will oppose the bail of all the accused, including Aryan, in the Sessions Court. On Saturday, the NCB also questioned Aryan’s driver. The agency wants to know where Aryan went and when he sent the driver to take drugs.