aryan khan drug case shah rukh khan bollywood: Fans came to support Shahrukh Khan in Aryan drug case, #WeStandWithSRK trended on Twitter – Aryan Khan Shahrukh Khan’s fans came to support superstar on social media after drug controversy

Aryan Khan kept crying during the inquiry about NCB’s drugs, talked to Shah Rukh Khan on the landline!

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday arrested Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan on drug charges. Since then, along with Aryan, Shah Rukh Khan has also dominated the news and social media. After Aryan’s arrest, many people are trolling Shah Rukh Khan on social media. Now even Shah Rukh’s supporters have come out in support of him on social media.In fact, when Shah Rukh started trolling Aryan’s name, his supporters jumped in support of him on Twitter with the hashtag #WeStandWithSRK. Many fans have tweeted in support of Shah Rukh. One of Shah Rukh’s fans wrote, ‘I have no right to do anything but as a fan I can pray that wherever you are Shah Rukh sir you are fine and may Allah be fine with you.’ Check out some tweets from Shah Rukh fans:

Please be informed that a case has been registered against Aryan Khan under Section 27 of the NDPS. Aryan is represented by renowned lawyer Satish Manashinde. Along with Aryan, Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant were arrested. Later, Nupur Sarika, Ishmit Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chonkar and Gomit Chopra were also arrested.

Aryan Khan had taken charas, the night was spent in the custody of NCB, the remaining 5 people were also arrested