Aryan Khan Drugs Case, NCB: Shahrukh Khan Son did not get bail: Swara Bhaskar’s comment, the filmmaker took a jibe at Urban Naxal-gimmick

After the name of Shahrukh’s son surfaced in the drugs case, it is being discussed a lot on social media. In such a situation, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri made a tweet in which he took a jibe at Swara Bhaskar.

Aryan Khan, son of Shahrukh Khan, who is trapped in the drugs case, has been rejected by the court while giving its verdict on Wednesday. After the name of Shahrukh’s son surfaced in the drugs case, it is being discussed a lot on social media. In such a situation, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri made a tweet in which he took a jibe at Swara Bhaskar.

Actually, Swara Bhaskar had made a tweet regarding Aryan Khan’s case, which was replied by filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri. The Bollywood film director said- ‘Urban Naxals show their true form when the law does not speak in their favor. Otherwise ‘I have full faith in the law, I believe in the constitution made by Babasaheb.’ That too is a joke. This is also a gimmick.’

Vivek Agnihotri also tagged Swara Bhaskar on his post, after which Swara replied to the filmmaker and wrote – ‘Don’t try to talk to me, you Vivek. Now this is getting very ridiculous. (Bollywood director raised questions on NCB on Aryan Khan’s arrest, model asked- Is there no responsibility of parents?)

#UrbanNaxals show their reel character when law is not in their favour. Otherwise “I believe in the law of the land…. Baba Saheb’s Constitution is my holy book”.

That too is a joke. This too is a joke. https://t.co/QYRLzwphdx — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) October 20, 2021

Agnihotri had made another post in which he wrote- ‘The court did not grant bail to Aryan Khan. I respect this. If Aryan gets bail tomorrow, I will respect that too. I have arguments to do, but not against the law. Nothing above that. The day I feel that these laws are not working for me, then I will shift from here. But I will never be a hypocrite.’

Let us tell you that earlier Swara Bhaskar had posted a post regarding Aryan Khan’s bail in which he said- ‘Amazing abandonment of law..by those accused of upholding the rule of law!’

Let us tell you, Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant are lodged in Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai, while Dhamecha is lodged in Byculla Women’s Jail. A case has been registered against the accused Aryan Khan and others under sections 8(c), 20(b), 27, 28, 29 and 35 of the NDPS Act. According to NCB, they suspect that Arbaaz Merchant has found drugs, which Aryan Khan was supposed to consume. Apart from this, he has also expressed doubts on many WhatsApp chats.