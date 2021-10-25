aryan khan drugs case ncb witness kiran gosawi reached lucknow and said he will surrender outside maharashtra

Kiran Gosavi, who appeared as a witness for the Central Investigation Agency NCB in Aryan Khan’s drugs case, said on the allegation made by the bodyguard Prabhakar Cell that all the allegations are false and there is a conspiracy to divert the investigation.

Kiran Gosavi, who was made a witness by the Central Investigation Agency NCB in the drugs case of Aryan Khan, son of film actor Shahrukh Khan, has reached Lucknow after absconding for a long time. Kiran Gosavi has agreed to surrender before the police. Kiran Gosavi has said that he is scared in Mumbai, so he will now surrender in Yogi Adityanath-ruled Uttar Pradesh.

Talking to news channel NDTV, Kiran Gosavi said that he will surrender before the police in Lucknow in no time. However, when asked why is he surrendering in Lucknow when a case is registered against him in Mumbai and Maharashtra Police is searching for him. So he said that he was in danger in Mumbai. However, when asked about the money deal with Sameer Wankhede, he said that his first meeting with NCB officer Sameer Wankhede was on October 2.

Kiran Gosavi told news agency ANI that I am surrendering outside Maharashtra in half an hour. Everything will be clear. On the other hand, on the allegation made by the bodyguard Prabhakar Cell, Gosavi said that all the allegations are false and there is a conspiracy to divert the investigation. Kiran also said that she has received several threatening calls after Aryan Khan’s arrest.

Regarding the surrender of Kiran Gosavi in ​​Lucknow, the Lucknow Police Commissioner said that he cannot surrender in Lucknow. Because Lucknow Police has no right to take action against him. At the same time, Pune Police has also released its statement after Kiran Gosavi’s statement surfaced. Pune Police has said that there are reports of Kiran Gosavi surrendering, we are still searching for him. He also said that in this case we have arrested one of the two accused.

Let us inform that the Pune Police has issued a lookout notice against Kiran Gosavi for cheating in the name of getting a job. In the year 2018, a person named Chinmoy Deshmukh had filed a 420 case against Kiran Gosavi in ​​Pune. Kiran Gosavi was accused of duping lakhs of rupees in the name of getting a job. The Pune Police was on the lookout for Gosavi since that time. But a look out notice was issued against him recently.

Earlier on Sunday, a person named Prabhakar Cell, who claimed to be Kiran Gosavi’s bodyguard, accused NCB officers Sameer Wankhede and Gosavi of collusion and money deals between the two. Prabhakar cell has also been made a witness by the Narcotics Control Bureau. Prabhakar Cell filed an affidavit saying that he is the bodyguard of KP Gosavi. He has heard about a deal of 18 crores between KP Gosavi and Sam D’Souza. Out of which 8 crore was to be given to NCB officer Sameer Wankhede.