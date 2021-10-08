aryan khan drugs case updates ncb: Why did the authorities take Aryan Khan to jail in a ‘hurry’? While the bail hearing is going on in the court – why was Aryan Khan rushed to jail while his bail hearing was going on?

Aryan Khan has been taken to Arthur Road Jail on Friday morning. Aryan’s bail application is being heard. In such a situation, the question arises as to why he was sent to jail in such a hurry.

#aryan #khan #drugs #case #updates #ncb #authorities #Aryan #Khan #jail #hurry #bail #hearing #court #Aryan #Khan #rushed #jail #bail #hearing