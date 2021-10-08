Aryan Khan friend Arbaaz Merchantt father gives first reaction tell different Story Of rave party | Aryan Khan’s friend Arbaaz Merchantt’s father gave the first reaction, told a different story

New Delhi: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had raided a high profile rave party on Saturday, following which 8 people were detained. All these were interrogated till Sunday evening after which all the accused were arrested, including Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan. Another friend of Aryan was also arrested on the previous day. Arbaaz Seth Merchant has also been arrested in this case, who is Aryan’s friend. Now Arbaaz Merchant’s father has given a statement on this whole matter for the first time.

Arbaaz’s father gave the first reaction

According to a report published in DNA Aaj Tak, Arbaaz Seth Merchant’s father said that his son is not wrong. No drugs have been found with him. His son is Aryan’s friend. Both did not even step into the party. He was arrested even before he could go to the party. Arbaaz is the son of a businessman and lawyer. He has a Timber business all over India. It is evident from the statement that Arbaaz’s father is very upset and saddened by the arrest of the son.

Who is Arbaaz Seth Merchant?

Arbaaz Seth Merchant, who is seen in every StarKids party, is a close friend of Aryan Khan. Arbaaz Merchant is an actor who shares a good relationship with star kids and industry people. As far as his social media presence is concerned, Arbaaz’s official Instagram account is private. He has around 30.5k followers on the photo-sharing app. Arbaaz Seth Merchant’s pictures are becoming viral on social media since NCB Raid. Arbaaz was also seen partying with Chunky Pandey’s daughter Ananya Pandey. There are many pictures of both of them together.

Arbaaz Seth Merchant is close friends of many star kids like Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Pandey, Alaya F, Aryan Khan and Ahan Kapoor. Recently there were reports that Arbaaz Seth Merchant has dated Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaya F. By the way, let us tell you that Arbaaz Seth Merchant was born on 30 May 1995. He is trying his luck in acting and is counted as an Instagram star. He often posts his wishes to marry Kylie Jenner and also posts about his favorite football stars.

Later NCB arrested

The name of Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, is also included in these 8 people. The NCB first interrogated all of them and then on Sunday afternoon, arrested 3 accused including Aryan under the charges of being involved in the consumption, sale and purchase of banned substances. According to the NCB, 13 grams of cocaine, 5 grams of MD, 21 grams of charas and 22 tablets of MDMA besides Rs 1.33 lakh in cash were seized from the accused. At 6:30 pm, the three accused were presented in the Fort Court of Mumbai, from where NCB got the custody of 1 day. After this the other 5 accused were also arrested by NCB.

NCB team arrested like this

Let me tell you, there was no special room book in the name of Aryan Khan at the party place. However, the organizers had kept a separate complimentary room for Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant. As soon as they both started going to that complimentary room, only then NCB officials came in front of them and stopped them from going inside. When both were searched, nothing was found with Aryan Khan but charas was found from Arbaaz Merchant’s shoes.

evidence in mobile chat

When the NCB examined both of them by taking their mobile phones, it came across many such chats, in which both were talking about the use of charas. In the interrogation of Aryan Khan, he also confessed to this. According to sources, NCB also knew in advance that Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant have been in constant touch with the drug paddler, whom NCB has been looking for for a long time. That’s why both of them were caught as soon as they went to the rave party.

Also read: Who are the 8 people arrested with Aryan Khan? Know, the full story of their deeds

Click here for the latest and interesting news of entertainment Entertainment Facebook Page of Zee News like to