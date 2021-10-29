Aryan Khan Gets Bail Shah Rukh Khan Co Star Piyush Mishra Says You Reap What You Sow

Shah Rukh Khan’s co-star Piyush Mishra gave a statement on Aryan Khan getting bail and said that whatever you sow, you will reap.

Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood’s famous actor Shahrukh Khan, has got bail from the Bombay High Court in the cruise drugs case. Along with him, his two other associates have also been granted bail in the case. After Aryan Khan got bail, several Bollywood actors including Hrithik Roshan, Sonu Sood and Malaika Arora had shared posts supporting King Khan. At the same time, recently, Shahrukh Khan’s Dil Se co-star Piyush Mishra also gave a statement on the matter and said that only those who have done will suffer. Along with this, the actor also instructed to handle the children.

In an interview to Hindustan Times, Piyush Mishra was questioned on the bail granted to Aryan Khan. To this he said, “What will be my reaction? He did it, he got the bail, he came out. Now know Shahrukh, know his son or know Samir Wankhede. What do I mean by that? Alright it’s done.”

Reacting to the bail granted to Aryan Khan, Piyush Mishra further said, “What you have done, you will suffer. You take care of your kids, that’s all.” Let us tell you that Piyush Mishra played the lead role in the 1998 film ‘Dil Se’ with Shahrukh Khan. In this film, the actor played the role of an investigating officer of the CBI.

While Swara Bhaskar wrote ‘FINALLY’ while tweeting Aryan Khan on getting bail, Sonu Sood reacted and wrote, “When time does justice, there is no need for a witness.” Simi Garewal tweeted, “No words, only tears of relief.” Actor R Madhavan tweeted and wrote, “Thank God. As a father, I feel very relieved.”

Please tell that Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has been granted bail by the Bombay High Court on 14 conditions. The High Court also ordered Shahrukh Khan’s son to surrender his passport and not go out of Mumbai and the country without permission. It has been said by the court that if the applicant is found to be violating the conditions, then NCB can request cancellation of the bail.