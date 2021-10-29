Aryan Khan Gets Bail: Shahrukh Khan’s eyes filled with joy after hearing the news of bail to son Aryan, daughter Suhana reacted like this

Shahrukh Khan’s daughter Suhana got emotional and posted a post on social media in the joy of coming home of brother Aryan.

Aryan Khan, son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan, got bail from the Bombay High Court after 3 weeks. On hearing this news on Thursday, tears of happiness started flowing from Shahrukh Khan’s eyes, while SRK’s 23-year-old daughter Suhana Khan also expressed her emotions. Shahrukh Khan’s daughter got emotional in the joy of coming home and made a post on social media.

In this post, Suhana is seen with her father Shahrukh Khan and brother Aryan Khan. In the picture, little Aryan-Suhana is in Shahrukh’s lap. Sharing this collage of three pictures, Suhana wrote in the caption – I love you.

Seeing Suhana’s emotions, comments from many star-celebs kids started coming. Tanya Shroff, Nabela, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Alvia Jaffrey, Manisha and Zoya Akhtar also started writing ‘I love you’ on the comment box just like Suhana. After Shahrukh’s son got bail, Sonu Sood and R Madhavan also commented on it.

Sonu Sood tweeted and said- ‘When time does justice, there is no need of witnesses.’ R Madhavan said- ‘Thank God, I am very happy as a father, there is relief. May everything be auspicious, be positive. (Shahrukh Khan had returned from abroad with about 20 bags, had to pay tax when faced with Wankhede; Anushka, Mika have also been stopped by Sameer)

Fans lit firecrackers outside ‘Mannat’ – celebrated happiness: After the news of Aryan Khan getting bail, Shahrukh’s fans sitting outside ‘Mannat’ were not happy. During this, they lit firecrackers outside the vow in the joy of Aryan coming home. During this, big posters of Shahrukh Khan and his family were seen in the hands of the fans. Fans were seen saying I love you by taking the name of Shahrukh Khan.

The responsibility of getting Aryan Khan bail from the Bombay High Court was taken up by former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi. It was Mukul Rohatgi who defended Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan in the High Court. But know who is Mukul Rohatgi.

in court What Mukul Rohatgi said: Mukul Rohatgi, who was hired by Shah Rukh Khan, was his third lawyer. Earlier, advocates Satish Manshinde and Amit Desai, appearing for the defense, were presenting arguments in the High Court for Aryan Khan’s bail.

After the completion of NCB’s argument, Aryan Khan’s lawyer Mukul Rohatgi presented his side in the High Court. Presenting his arguments, he had said that ‘why were Manav and Gaba not arrested? He had invited Aryan on the cruise. Aryan Khan has not done any conspiracy. No such evidence or facts have been found against Aryan.