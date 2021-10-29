Aryan Khan Got Bail On Bombay High Court 14 Conditions Juhi Chawla Reached to NDPS Court For Processing

Actress Juhi Chawla reached the court to sign a bond of one lakh rupees for Aryan Khan’s bail. He has been granted bail on 14 conditions.

Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood’s famous actor Shahrukh Khan, was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on Thursday in the cruise drugs case. Although his release from jail is due today, the processes of which have also started. Bombay High Court issues detailed order for Aryan Khan’s release. Along with this, the court also laid down 14 conditions, on the basis of which Aryan Khan can get release. The process of filling the bond for Aryan Khan’s bail has been completed, but today he will not be able to go home.

According to PTI, the jail authorities say that Aryan Khan will have to spend one more night in jail, as the release papers did not reach him on time. Everyone is treated equally by the prison administration. Let us inform that for the release of Aryan Khan, actress Juhi Chawla had reached the special NDPS court on Friday evening to sign a bond of one lakh rupees. Talking about Juhi Chawla, Aryan Khan’s lawyer Satish Manshinde said, “She has known Aryan from his birth as they are professionally related.”

Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha have been released on 14 conditions by the Bombay High Court. According to the order, Aryan Khan and his other accomplices will have to submit a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh each, as well as surrender their passports. Aryan Khan and other accused in the case cannot leave the country without permission.

According to the order of the court, Aryan Khan and his companions cannot again engage in any such activity. Along with this, he cannot even talk to other accused like Arbaaz Merchant and the media. The accused or the applicant cannot personally or through anyone influence the witness.

According to the order of the court, if the applicant goes out of Mumbai, then he will have to first inform the investigating officer about this. The Bombay High Court says that if any of these conditions are violated, the Narcotics Control Bureau can request the court to reject the bail.

Let us inform that Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, including Aryan Khan, were arrested on October 2 from a rave party held on the cruise. Aryan’s bail was earlier also heard in the Sessions and District Court, but the petition was rejected there. At the same time, the Bombay High Court, while hearing the case, granted bail to Shahrukh Khan’s son.