Aryan Khan Got Bail Swara Bhasker Sonu Sood Congress Imran Pratapgarhi Alka Lamba Tweet On It

Aryan Khan has been granted bail by the Bombay High Court. Swara Bhaskar, Sonu Sood and other Bollywood actors have tweeted on this matter.

Shahrukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has got bail from the Bombay High Court in the Mumbai cruise drugs case. Along with Aryan Khan, two other accused involved in the case, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, have also been released on bail by the court. Now Bollywood actors as well as journalists and politicians are tweeting a lot on Aryan Khan’s bail. While on one hand Swara Bhaskar finally wrote by tweeting, on the other hand the Congress leader saluted Shah Rukh Khan’s courage regarding Bell.

Swara Bhaskar tweeted on bail granted to Aryan Khan from Bombay High Court, “Finally…” Congress leader Imran Pratapgarhi wrote, “High Court has granted bail to Aryan Khan. Shahrukh salute to your courage. Reacting to the matter, famous journalist Manu Sebastine wrote, “Day of twist and turn. Aryan Khan got bail. Case witness KP Gosavi got arrested.”

Manu further wrote in his tweet, “The investigating officer of the case, Sameer Wankhede, sought protection from the court regarding the arrest. All these things happened in one day.” Actor Sonu Sood tweeted, “When time does justice, there is no need for witnesses.” Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta wrote, “I am very happy that Aryan Khan has got the bail.”

Sanjay Gupta further wrote on the matter, “But I am very saddened by the system because they kept that young man behind bars for more than 25 days who had not done anything. These things have to change. God bless you Aryan.” Let us inform that Kiran Gosavi, a witness in the cruise drugs case, has been arrested by the Pune Police in a fraud case.

Reacting to this, Congress leader Alka Lamba wrote, “What is the matter, Aryan Khan out. Witness inside. He who sows, he will get.” Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote, “The Mumbai High Court upheld the principles of the Supreme Court. NCB needs to work with the authorities on its credibility. The entire argument presented for the custody was based on conjectures.”

Let us tell you that before the Bombay High Court, the sessions court had heard the case related to Aryan Khan, although he refused to grant bail to Shahrukh Khan’s son. Aryan Khan was in the custody of NCB for the last 26 days and later in jail for the cruise drugs case.