Aryan Khan had taken charas, the night was spent in the custody of NCB, the remaining 5 people were also arrested

The Narcotics Control Bureau on Sunday arrested Bollywood star’s son Aryan and two others on charges of taking drugs. The men were apprehended at a party on a cruise ship bound for Goa. Now 5 other accused have also been arrested in the case. The NCB has arrested him for using hashish. So far, Aryan, his friend Arbaaz Merchant and model Moonmoon Dhamecha have been remanded in NCB custody till Monday. The agency has since arrested five other accused Nupur Satija, Ishmit Chadha, Mohak Jaiswal, Gomit Chopra and Vikrant Chonkar. All of them will be produced in court on Monday. After interrogating all the accused, the NCB is conducting raids in Mumbai. The NCB claimed that 1.3 lakh cash along with 13 grams of cocaine, 21 grams of hashish, 22 MDMA bullets and 5 grams of MD were seized during the raid on the cruise ship. Aryan, Arbaaz and Moonmoon have been arrested for taking drugs, the NCB said. In it, Aryan Khan has been arrested under Section 27 of the NDPS Act for merely taking drugs. The offense carries a one-year jail term or a fine of Rs 20,000. In addition to taking drugs, the other two accused have also been charged with horse-trading charges. Let me tell you that this cruise ship left Mumbai for Goa on Saturday evening. Some NCB officials were also on board the cruise ship. As soon as some people were seen taking drugs, the ship was taken back to Mumbai port and the accused were taken into custody. It is believed that Aryan Khan’s lawyers will apply for his bail in court on Monday.