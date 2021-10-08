Aryan Khan in Arthur Road Jail Barrack No. 1: Aryan Khan’s bail application rejected: Aryan Khan’s bail application has been rejected.

Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, was caught during an NCB raid at a cruise drug party in Mumbai. Following the hearing on Thursday, the court remanded Aryan Khan in judicial custody for 14 days. Meanwhile, Aryan Khan’s bail application was rejected after a court hearing on Friday. Aryan Khan will be lodged in Arthur Road Jail. He and five other defendants are being held in Special Quarantine Barracks and Barrack No. 1 on the first floor of the prison. Aryan Khan will have to stay in jail according to the rules and schedule there (Aryan Khan prison routine).

Aryan Khan and others will not get uniforms yet and will be kept apart for 5 days. They will be tested if they show any symptoms. However, the report of Aryan Khan and others is already negative and they have taken both doses of Covid-19 vaccine, so only 5 days will be kept aside. No special attitude will be accepted with Aryan Khan, he will be treated like any other prisoner. They will not get food outside the house until the court orders. They will only be given prison food.





Prison officials wake up inmates at 6 a.m. so Aryan Khan also needs to get up at 6 a.m. in jail. Breakfast is served till till in the morning in which shera pohe is served. Chapati, vegetables and dal rice are served for lunch at eleven o’clock. Dinner Dinner is served. Prisoners are allowed to walk in the afternoon but in the case of Aryan Khan and others they will not be allowed to walk after 5 days of detention. If Aryan Khan and others want to have a separate meal in the canteen, they will have to pay for it. Money can come through money orders. The evening meal is served at the evening but many prisoners eat at the night and they keep their plates with them.

Drugs case: Aryan Khan’s bail application rejected, he will now spend 14 days in jail