Aryan Khan in judicial custody: Arrested in Aryan Khan Drugs Party: Eight accused, including Aryan Khan, were arrested for having a drug party.

A court hearing was held on Thursday on the bail of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, who was arrested at a drug party on a cruise in Mumbai in an NCB raid. The court has remanded eight accused, including Aryan Khan, in judicial custody. Well known lawyer Satish Manshinde is fighting the case of Aryan Khan. Soon after Aryan Khan was remanded in judicial custody, Satish Manshinde filed two bail applications in the court. One to get immediate interim bail and the other regular bail so that Aryan Khan will remain on bail till the matter is investigated. The bail application is currently set to be heard at 11 a.m. Friday.

Based on the judge’s submission and remand report to the court, the essence is that the NCB has sought custody of the accused. She wants to face him with Achit Kumar. Achit’s name was revealed by Arbaaz Merchant and Aryan Khan. He also wants to face accused No. 9 and other accused, who were arrested on October 6 and remanded. I don’t want to get into the question of why it takes an officer so long to arrest an accused. Given the timing of Achit’s arrest, when both Aryan and Achit were in the custody of the NCB, they were not questioned until they appeared in court. Further, the NCB rightly argued that the details of the investigation must be indicated and that this is not reflected in the remand. Therefore, for vague reasons in the remand application, the custody of each accused cannot be extended. Therefore, all the 8 accused have been remanded in judicial custody.



The court’s decision in the drug hearing came at 7 p.m. Prison doors are closed until 7 p.m. So Aryan Khan and the remaining 7 accused will not spend Thursday night in jail. Aryan and the rest of the accused will have to spend in the lockup of the NCB office. In such a situation, the lockup of NCB has been taken as judicial custody. However, during this period, the NCB will not be able to interrogate Aryan or the remaining 7 accused, as they are in judicial custody. The jail on Thursday night refused to remand Aryan and the rest of the accused due to non-receipt of the Kovid-1 report. The court allowed the accused to visit the family in the NCB lockup.

When the court hearing in the Aryan Khan case began, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Anil Singh said 17 people have been arrested so far. Achit Kumar was arrested by the NCB on the testimony of Aryan Khan. In such a situation, the two need to be interrogated face to face. The ASG said that the remand period needs to be extended for further investigation and considering the seriousness of the crime. The investigation is at a stage where the two need to be brought face to face. The custody of both the accused is necessary considering the allegations and the facts. The ASG said one person cannot be separated from another. The purpose of this law is to stop the gang permanently.

Aryan Khan’s lawyer Satish Manshinde said that considering Aryan’s case, on the first day, he immediately agreed to remand for another day, as this would lead to some development in the case. But nothing happened except a few more arrests. Satish Manshinde said that as far as Aryan’s interrogation was concerned, the authorities did not ask anything other than questions related to his stay abroad.

Satish Manshinde said that if anyone was arrested on the basis of Aryan Khan’s statement, then some senior officer involved in the investigation should have made sure that it was the same person, whether Aryan belonged to him or not, but nothing like this has happened till now. Is. Yesterday, when he arrested Achit Kumar, he wanted Aryan to face him. It remains to be seen whether Achit is really related to Arbaaz or Aryan. But officials did not do so. As such, there should not be a single face-to-face basis for seeking remand.

Satish Manshinde said that the authorities took his mobile from Aryan. They have nothing to do with the organizers. Aryan does not deny that Arbaaz is his friend. Aryan has asked questions only on the basis of chat. Achit is the only person Aryan has to face and be interrogated. It can happen anytime, any day. This can happen even after Aryan is granted bail.

Satish Manshinde said that Aryan Khan was not interrogated for two nights, so why does he need to be interrogated in cell now? Satish Manshinde said why should he be given a cell? As far as I know, so far no one has been interrogated sitting in front of Aryan. No drugs found. There was nothing in Aryan’s bag. Also Aryan did not tamper with his phone. When the NCB has done nothing so far, what will it do next?

Satish Manshinde said that the NCB has been consistently saying that they want to reach out to the main accused, if so why Aryan is being kept as a nurse, he has not been able to catch the main accused yet. Putting everything else aside, Aryan has spent a lot of time in solitary confinement. So far no significant progress has been made in this regard. Satish Manshinde said that if there were no allegations against Aryan. If anyone is concerned about the supply of literature, Aryan has not bought it from anyone. I think once the case goes into the diary, there is no need to increase the custody, this will also be observed by the court.

The ASG asked the court to read Aryan Khan’s statement. “We have been raiding major suppliers since 12.30,” ASG said. They have just been caught. The entire group has been captured since October 3rd. We arrested Achit Kumar yesterday. A foreign national has since been arrested and now another. The ASG said that we are only investigating the main case. In this investigation we are getting information from more people. As the Supreme Court has said, recovery is not important here. Information is important.

“We do not want to waste court time,” the ASG said. We need the remand of everyone so that the investigation can go ahead. We want to give questions and answers to all the accused together. The ASG said the question of getting all these people in one place is important.

Satish Maneshinde said that the next day the plaintiff showed some conversation. On this ASG said I show chat. Then Satish Manshinde said when did you download the chat? After this, Satish Manshinde said that the chats are about football, there is no medicine in football. Satish Manshinde said that the chats nowhere prove that these 14-15 people are related to each other.