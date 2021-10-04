Aryan Khan in NCB custody till October 7: Aryan Arbaaz and Moonmoon in NCB custody: Aryan Khan and three others have been remanded in NCB custody till October 7.

The trio, along with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, who were arrested at a rave party on a cruise in Mumbai on Monday, could not get bail in court on Monday. Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Moonmoon Dhamecha have been remanded in NCB custody till October 7. The trio will reappear on October 7. The NCB has recently remanded Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Moonmoon Dhamecha in court. The NCB is also trying to remand the remaining five arrested accused. Before sending Aryan Khan to NCB custody, his lawyer Satish Maneshinde defended him for a long time. Arbaaz Merchant was represented by Tariq Saeed and Munmun Dhamecha was represented by Ali Kasif Khan.

The trial of the three, including Aryan Khan, began at the Fort Court around 4 p.m. The Additional Solicitor General, who was present before the NCB, told the court that Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Moonmoon Dhamecha were like a gang. Pictures and chats have been found on his phone, indicating that the drug racket is linked to the international market. We want to extract their call details. The scope of inquiry and investigation needs to be widened. That is why we should be remanded, so that cross-examination can be taken from everyone. Another five accused have been arrested and will have to be questioned.



Satish Manshinde said that Aryan did not speak to the organizers. He was invited. No drugs were found from Aryan. How does this prove that Aryan is involved in all this? Maneshinde further said that WhatsApp chats, downloads, pictures, nothing proves that Aryan has anything to do with these drugs. If there is a chat about drugs, it can also be normal. This does not mean that Aryan is a drug smuggler or is involved anywhere.

Satish Manshinde mentioned the Riya Chakraborty case in court. None of the sections 8 (c), 20 (b), 27, etc., which have been imposed on Aryans, speak of non-granting of bail under Section 37 NDPS Act. The fact of Riya Chakraborty’s case is that 27A was enforced, which has a bail restriction under Section 37. However, bail was granted as there was no reason to remand him. In this case also the confiscation which is not related to Aryan, so no reason is given for further remand.

Satish Manshinde said no drugs were found from Aryan or from his bag. The court can see for itself what is in those WhatsApp chats. It is not appropriate to link Aryan to the international drug racket or to chat with the NCB. He had gone to the party as a guest. Aryan Khan did not pay anyone. On this, the magistrate said that after hearing Satish Manshinde’s argument, it seems that he is asking for police custody and is also arguing for bail.

Satish Maneshinde has filed a Supreme Court judgment stating that WhatsApp chat cannot be used to convict the accused. He said the Supreme Court has also granted bail in non-bailable cases. Satish Maneshinde has filed a Supreme Court judgment stating that WhatsApp chat cannot be used to convict the accused.

Satish Maneshinde said that whatever the NCB has put before the court, the allegations may be non-bailable, but the court has the power to grant bail. Satish Manshinde said there was no evidence that Aryan Khan bought or sold drugs. ‘S37’ does not apply in this case. Aryan is now a 24-year-old boy. This is the first time he has been indicted, in which case the arguments for the other accused cannot be imposed on him.

Satish Manshinde said that more than 48 hours have passed. Nothing was found against the Aryans. As such, any appeal for remand should be rejected. The NCB has done what it wanted to do. Aryan has also collaborated. Aryan has shown good conduct in interrogation. He did not delete anything from his phone.

Arbaaz Merchant’s lawyer Tariq Saeed told the court that the recovery was done under a panchnama. No recovery from Aryan Khan. Arbaaz is claimed to have 5 grams of drugs, but other seizures such as MDMA and cocaine are not related to it. “We have co-operated in every way in the investigation, so the application for further remand should be rejected,” Tariq Saeed said. Meanwhile, Moonmoon Dhamecha’s lawyer Ali Kasif Khan has sought judicial custody. Ali Kasif Khan said Moonmoon had nothing to do with Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant or the matter.

The Additional Solicitor General (ASG) said that what is in the chat message may not be relevant for the remand hearing, but I will again request the court to read it. It also includes chats with many unknown people. This chat is about shopping in bulk. This should be investigated. The magistrate asked the ASG what he wanted to prove. The ASG said this only makes it clear that there is definitely some connection. These people were in constant contact with that unknown person. ASG said you are in constant contact with the drug supplier. This is a situation that needs to be addressed. We ask for remand for further investigation. The ASG said our investigation has just begun. Is initial. Therefore, remand should be granted and bail application should be rejected.

Asked about the confiscation of the court, the NCB official said that 6 grams of charas (small quantity) was seized from Arbaaz Merchant and 5 grams of charas (small quantity) from Moonmoon Dhamecha. Only these two were recovered. Vikrant had 5 grams of MDMA. An NCB official said Vikrant also had 10 grams of cocaine. This is a moderate amount. 14 MDMA tablets were found from Ishmit Singh. 4 tablets of Gomit MDMA Ecstasy and 3 grams of cocaine were also seized. Nupur had 4 MDMA tablets. No recovery from Jaiswal, but he gives Nupur pills.

The Additional Solicitor General asked if there were 1300 people on board? On this, Satish Maneshinde said that it is not that Aryan Khan was selling drugs on the ship, he can buy the ship if he wants. At the same time, the NCB accused Aryan Khan of being part of a drug syndicate. On this, Satish Manshinde said that Aryan has studied abroad. He has just come to India, how can he be a part of any syndicate.