aryan khan latest news: Aryan Khan Drugs Case: Were BJP leaders also present at the time of Aryan Khan’s arrest? The NCB said in a statement that BJP leaders were also present at the time of Aryan Khan’s arrest. Read the NCB explanation here.

Mumbai

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik on Wednesday lashed out at Aryan Khan at the NCB, saying the person who appeared with Aryan on October 2 was Mohan Bhanushali, a BJP activist. The NCB’s explanation of Nawab Malik’s allegations indirectly meant that a panchnama took place between any action and arrest. Independent witnesses are present during the panchnama. Such people are called Punch. Overall, the NCB is referring Mohan Bhanushali as the arbitrator of the case.

Know first what is written in Panchnama?

The Navbharat Times has seen the October 2 panchnama. In it, the last paragraph of page 6 states that when Arbaaz Merchant, who was present with Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, was asked by the NCB investigating officer if he had any drugs, he admitted that he had hidden charas in one of his shoes. Said he and Aryan use drugs and both are going to a party in a Cordilla cruise ship. The Punchnama states that Aryan confessed that he used charas and that this charas (found with Arbaaz) was kept for use during cruise ship travel.

Aryan Khan is in the custody of NCB till October 7

Although both Arbaaz and Arbaaz were in NCB custody till October 7, Arbaaz’s lawyer Tarak Syed on Wednesday filed an application for Arbaaz’s bail. Tarak Syed told the court that whenever the court orders Arbaaz to be remanded in judicial custody, the court should also hear Arbaaz’s bail application. However, the defense attorneys obtained a panchnama on October 2, the day eight defendants were arrested inside and outside the cruise ship. But lawyer Ajay Umapati Dubey told NBT that we have ordered the NCB to show us the CCTV footage of that day or show it in court.

Court appearance of cruise ship organizers

The NCB on Tuesday arrested four organizers of a rave party on a cruise ship Cordella The Empress – Gopal Anand, Sameer Sehgal and Manav Singhal. He was produced in Fort Court on Wednesday. Magistrates have remanded them in NCB custody till October 14.

Mumbai Police and NCB face to face

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14 last year. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has been in the spotlight for the past one year over drug seizures and the Bollywood connections of some of the accused, but Mumbai police may feel that the work done by them has been underestimated by the drug mafia. Therefore, on Wednesday, Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagarale told the media that from the year 2019 to October 2021, the Mumbai Police has also seized drugs worth more than Rs 86 crore. During this time 3333 cases were filed. 3575 accused were nabbed and 3813 kg of various drugs were seized from them.

Many arrested from Bollywood in drug cases over the last one year

Last month, NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede had said that the NCB had seized drugs worth more than Rs 1,500 crore in the Mumbai division in the last one year and arrested more than 300 accused. The arrested accused included some people associated with Bollywood. Like Sushant Singh’s girlfriend Riya Chakraborty and now Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan. The cases of both NCB and Mumbai Police were high, but the seizure of drugs in each case was not very high. But on Wednesday, the Mumbai Crime Branch’s Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) seized five kilograms of heroin in the hills. Its value in the international market is Rs 15 crore. DCP Datta Nalawade’s team has arrested two accused in the case, who are originally from Rajasthan.

Letter to the DG

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagarale said on Wednesday, “We have written a letter to the Director General of Shipping Corporation of India regarding the October 2 episode.” The CP also said that we are watching CCTV footage inside and outside the port to see if the Covid rules have been violated.