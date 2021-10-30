Aryan Khan lucky that he got the best legal team, but thousands of such people in the country, who are in jail for not getting a lawyer

Manshinde said that selected lawyers of the country gathered for Aryan’s release and they tried hard to get him out. However, there are many unlucky ones who do not even have the means to mobilize lawyers. Due to lack of lobbying, they have to stay behind the bars of the jail.

Fans left no chance to make it special when Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan returned home, known as the Badshah of Bollywood. People gathered in large numbers outside the actor’s bungalow and celebrated by singing songs, dancing and bursting crackers. It is natural to be happy when Aryan Khan is released from jail after 22 days, but advocate Satish Manshinde, who defends him, says that Aryan is lucky to have got the best legal team.

Manshinde said that selected lawyers of the country gathered for Aryan’s release and they tried hard to get him out. However, there are many unlucky ones who do not even have the means to mobilize lawyers. Due to lack of lobbying, they have to stay behind the bars of the jail. They say that because of not being a good lawyer or a lawyer, they stay in jail in the hope of justice.

Keep in mind that after getting bail from the Bombay High Court, Aryan Khan came out of jail at around 11 am on Saturday. Earlier, the NDPS court had rejected Aryan Khan’s bail. The High Court on Thursday granted bail to him and Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha. NCB had claimed that it had arrested Achit Kumar based on the statements of Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant. The agency alleges that he used to give drugs to Aryan Khan.

Meanwhile, a special court in Mumbai granted bail to drug smuggler Achit Kumar and six others on Saturday. Out of the 20 arrested in this case, 12 accused have got bail so far. Other accused whose bail applications were accepted by the special court on Saturday include Nupur Satija, Gomit Chopra, Gopalji Anand, Sameer Sehgal, Manav Singhal and Bhaskar Arora.

On October 26, the court had granted bail to Manish Rajgarhia and Avin Sahu. He was the first person to get bail in this case. On October 2, the NCB raided the cruise ship and claimed to have seized banned narcotics. Then Aryan Khan was caught.