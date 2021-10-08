Aryan Khan not granted bail after 4 hours of hearing: Aryan Khan’s bail application rejected: Court rejects Aryan Khan’s bail plea in drugs case.

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan finds it very expensive to have a drug party on a cruise in Mumbai. Aryan Khan’s bail application was heard in court on Friday but the verdict was not in his favor and he will now spend 14 days in Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail after his bail application was rejected. It is to be noted that Aryan Khan was remanded in judicial custody for 14 days after the hearing in the court on Thursday and was followed by a hearing on the bail application on Friday. Aryan Khan could not get bail even after arguing for four hours in court on Friday. Let’s understand why this happened.

Aryan Khan’s lawyer Satish Manshinde was representing the court. At the same time, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Anil Singh appeared on behalf of the NCB. The court hearing had started a little late. In fact, ASG Anil Singh and his colleague Special Solicitor General Advait Sethna reached the court late. Thus, it started around one o’clock in the afternoon and around five o’clock in the evening, the court rejected Aryan Khan’s bail application.



Aryan Khan will remain in jail, court has not granted bail

Since the beginning of the argument in the court, ASG Anil Singh has been constantly saying that the magistrate court has no jurisdiction to grant bail in the case. However, it was discussed throughout the day. Advocates from Satish Manshinde to Tarak Saeed and Deshmukh gave their arguments. But the court finally agreed that the bail plea in this case was not sustainable in court. Therefore, this bail is not suitable for hearing.

Judge R.M. Nerlikar also said it could take him hours to write orders. Therefore, he is giving an operative order that bail cannot be obtained from this court. So you go to Sessions Court for bail. The main reason behind this decision in the court was the mention of Arman Kohli case. In court, the ASG referred to Arman Kohli’s case and said that Kohli’s bail application was also rejected. She was the same then. Just as no medicine was found from Armaan, no medicine was found from Aryan. However, the court acknowledged that large quantities of drugs were recovered from the rest of the accused who were arrested.

Aryan Khan’s argument in court

The judge refused to grant bail to Aryan Khan. The judge said it was not maintainable before us and therefore dismissed. The judge said the NDPS special court was the right way to get regular bail, not bail from this court.