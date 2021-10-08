Aryan Khan not granted bail after 4 hours of hearing: Aryan Khan’s bail application rejected: Court rejects Aryan Khan’s bail plea in drugs case.
Aryan Khan will remain in jail, court has not granted bail
Since the beginning of the argument in the court, ASG Anil Singh has been constantly saying that the magistrate court has no jurisdiction to grant bail in the case. However, it was discussed throughout the day. Advocates from Satish Manshinde to Tarak Saeed and Deshmukh gave their arguments. But the court finally agreed that the bail plea in this case was not sustainable in court. Therefore, this bail is not suitable for hearing.
Judge R.M. Nerlikar also said it could take him hours to write orders. Therefore, he is giving an operative order that bail cannot be obtained from this court. So you go to Sessions Court for bail. The main reason behind this decision in the court was the mention of Arman Kohli case. In court, the ASG referred to Arman Kohli’s case and said that Kohli’s bail application was also rejected. She was the same then. Just as no medicine was found from Armaan, no medicine was found from Aryan. However, the court acknowledged that large quantities of drugs were recovered from the rest of the accused who were arrested.
Aryan Khan’s argument in court
The judge refused to grant bail to Aryan Khan. The judge said it was not maintainable before us and therefore dismissed. The judge said the NDPS special court was the right way to get regular bail, not bail from this court.
Aryan Khan
