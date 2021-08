Aryan Khan party with friends: Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan Photo: Aryan Khan’s friend Abhay has shared a photo on his Instagram account. This picture shows Aryan Khan posing at a party with his friends.

Though Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is not very active on social media, he has a good fan following. A picture of Aryan Khan has surfaced recently. In it he is seen having a house party with his friends.

Aryan Khan’s friend Abhay has shared a photo on his Instagram account. This picture shows Aryan Khan posing at a party with his friends. Aryan Khan is wearing a shirt and a white T-shirt. Everyone looks so happy. Earlier, Aryan Khan was seen partying with his friends.





Aryan Khan shared a post on his Instagram account on August 15, almost two years later. They last posted on September 12, 2019. Aryan Khan shared a photo. He wrote with it, ‘Forget the required degree post. I believe it is too late to come.

Aryan Khan has 1.4 million followers on Instagram and he himself has 440 followers. He has shared a total of 24 posts so far. They first posted on December 31, 2013. Aryan recently graduated from the University of Southern California. He graduated in May.