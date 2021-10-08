Aryan Khan Prison Routine: Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan woke up in Arthur Road Jail till 6 am, no home-cooked meals and no walks.

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, who was arrested on drug charges at a cruise party in Mumbai, has now been released from the custody of the NCB and has been remanded in judicial custody for 14 days. Today was Aryan Khan’s first day in jail and he was not treated specially and along with other inmates he woke up at 6am.

It is said that according to the prison routine, all the prisoners, including Aryan, got up at 6 in the morning. They were given a head bath for breakfast at seven in the morning.



Let us inform that this oldest prison in Aryan Mumbai is closed in Barrack No. 1 of Arthur Road. Currently, Aryan Kovid will be kept aside for 5 days as per the rules.

Aryan will have to follow the prison routine like other prisoners and will not be given any special treatment. Chapati, vegetables, dal, rice will be given to other prisoners including Aryan for lunch at 11 pm. However, it is also said that if Aryan wants to eat more than other prisoners, he will have to pay separately. For this, Aryan can order money through money order.

According to prison rules, inmates are allowed to walk inside after lunch, but Aryan is excluded, so he will not be allowed to walk.

Speaking of dinner, Aryan will be served dinner at 6 p.m. Dinner will be simple bread, dal, vegetables and rice. It is said that some inmates eat dinner at eight o’clock in the morning, in which case they have to keep their own plates.

It is said that all prisoners are counted before sunset and then locked in a barracks. The prison manual allows inmates to walk around the prison premises between six in the morning and six in the evening, but this is not currently possible for Aryans.