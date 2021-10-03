Aryan Khan refuses to go to drugs party, tells NCB – I was just a VIP guest

The Bureau of Narcotics Control raided a luxury cruise ship bound for Goa from Mumbai on Saturday evening. There was going to be a really big high profile here. The case became more high-profile when Bollywood superstar’s son Aryan was also among the detainees. He is currently in custody and is being questioned.

No fee charged from Aryan, found drug chat in phone?Aryan was invited to the party as a celebrity face, NCB sources told NBT Online. It is said that no charges were levied from Aryan for the party. Aryan’s mobile phone was confiscated after he was taken into custody. Sources said drug chats were found from the mobile phones of the detainees. If the sources are to be believed, some drugs have also been seized from Aryan. The drugs are said to have been seized from Aryan’s lens box. However, officials have not yet confirmed this.

The drugs were hidden even in the underwearSources said the arrested men had stitches of their pants, handles of women’s purses, sewn parts of underwear, collars and shoes hidden inside the stitches. The NCB will now conduct the first medical test of the detainees, including Aryan Khan, who had taken drugs. Meanwhile, eminent lawyer Satish Manashinde will represent Aryan’s case. Manishinde has reached the NCB office. In the Sushant Singh Rajput drugs case, Riya Chakraborty and her brother Shauvik were also represented by Satish Maneshinde.

The party entry fee was in the millions of rupees

NCB sources said that the participants had paid an entry fee of Rs 60,000 to Rs 5 lakh for the cruise party. About 600 people attended the party and were invited from social media platforms like Instagram. Most of the people joining the party are from prominent families in Delhi. The cruise party was jointly organized by a foreign company and an entertainment channel.

A tip was received from the hotelier, drugs were also seized in the raid

The agency came to know about the party through a hotelier in Goa. The hotelier was arrested by the NCB a few days back and drugs were also seized from him. The same hotelier had supplied a small quantity of medicine for the party. According to NCB sources, about 30 grams of hashish, about 20 grams of cocaine, about 25 tablets of MDMA drugs and about 10 grams of MD drugs were seized from the cruise ship in Red.