Aryan Khan sent to jail for Gauri’s birthday
Read: Why did the authorities take Aryan Khan to jail in a hurry? While the bail hearing is going on in the court
Mumbai’s Fort Court on Thursday remanded eight accused, including Aryan Khan, in judicial custody for 14 days. Soon after, Aryan’s lawyer Satish Manshinde had applied for bail. Aryan was expected to be released on bail. But that did not happen.
Read: Sushant’s lawyer Vikas Singh supports Aryan, says no crime if drugs are not found
On the other hand, everyone is comforting Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan. All those associated with the film industry have come out in support of him. Fans are still hoping that God will probably reunite Gauri Khan with her son. The boy escaped and got the best gift of his birthday.
Read: In support of Aryan Khan, Rakhi Sawant said- If you are a lion, fight the lion, don’t become a rat and hunt a child
Farah Khan also shared a special post promoting Gauri on her birthday, in which she described Gauri Khan as a strong woman and mother and said that even a mother’s prayer can tear a mountain apart.
‘Shah Rukh’s son Aryan took charas at party’
Aryan sheds tears at NCB inquiry!
#Aryan #Khan #jail #Gauris #birthday
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.