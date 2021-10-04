Aryan Khan sent to jail for Gauri’s birthday

Bollywood’s biggest superstar Shah Rukh Khan never dreamed that he would see such a day in his life. His darling Aryan Khan (Aryan Khan sent to prison) has gone to jail. And just imagine what was going on in the heart of that mother (Gauri Khan), whose birthday is today? On her birthday, Gauri Khan must have been waiting for her son to come home since morning. But the news that Ladle had gone to prison must have hit him like a mountain.

Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB on October 3 for raiding a drug party on a cruise. Since then, Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan have been working day and night for their son. When Aryan started crying during the NCB interrogation, Shah Rukh spoke to him and reassured him. Gauri, on the other hand, had brought food for Aryan in the custody of the NCB.



Read: Why did the authorities take Aryan Khan to jail in a hurry? While the bail hearing is going on in the court

Mumbai’s Fort Court on Thursday remanded eight accused, including Aryan Khan, in judicial custody for 14 days. Soon after, Aryan’s lawyer Satish Manshinde had applied for bail. Aryan was expected to be released on bail. But that did not happen.

Read: Sushant’s lawyer Vikas Singh supports Aryan, says no crime if drugs are not found

On the other hand, everyone is comforting Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan. All those associated with the film industry have come out in support of him. Fans are still hoping that God will probably reunite Gauri Khan with her son. The boy escaped and got the best gift of his birthday.

Read: In support of Aryan Khan, Rakhi Sawant said- If you are a lion, fight the lion, don’t become a rat and hunt a child

Farah Khan also shared a special post promoting Gauri on her birthday, in which she described Gauri Khan as a strong woman and mother and said that even a mother’s prayer can tear a mountain apart.

‘Shah Rukh’s son Aryan took charas at party’