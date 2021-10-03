Aryan Khan Shah Rukh Khan NCB Drugs Case: NCB files case against Aryan Khan, 8 of them are being investigated in drug case – NCB file case against Aryan Khan and seven others in drug case

The Bureau of Narcotics Control (NCB) raided a luxury cruise ship in Mumbai on Saturday evening, October 2. A drug party was going on on this cruise ship and among those arrested is Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. In addition to Aryan, eight other people are also being questioned, whose names have been revealed by the NCB.Now, the Narcotics Control Bureau has registered a case against Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan in the case, NCB sources told NBT Online. However, the agency has not yet confirmed this. The names of those being questioned have surfaced and include the name of Aryan Khan. NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede said Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, Moonmoon Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ishmit Singh, Mohak Jaiswal, Vikrant Chonkar and Gomit Chopra were being questioned in their custody.Among those arrested is Arbaaz, a commercial actor and is said to be a friend of Aryan. It is said that Arbaaz took Aryan to this rave party. Mohak, Nupur and Gomit are residents of Delhi. Mohak and Nupur are fashion designers. Nupur came to Mumbai with Gomit. Gomit is a hair stylist.

Meanwhile, renowned lawyer Satish Maneshinde will be advocating for Aryan Khan’s case. Satish Maneshinde has reached the NCB office. In the Sushant Singh Rajput drugs case, Satish Maneshinde defended Riya Chakraborty and her brother Sauvik.

