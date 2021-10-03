Aryan Khan spends night in NCB lockup: Aryan Khan not sent to jail
The court’s verdict came after 7 pm after hearing the bail pleas of eight accused, including Aryan Khan, in the drugs case. In such a case, all the accused sent to judicial custody will not have to go to jail tonight (Thursday) as the jail doors are closed till 7 pm. So the accused will have to spend the night in the lockup of the NCB office. In such a situation, the lockup of NCB has been taken as judicial custody.
Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan arrested in drug case
The accused got this relief
However, during this period, the NCB will not be able to interrogate Aryan or the remaining 7 accused, as they are in judicial custody. The jail has refused to keep Aryan Khan and the rest of the accused in custody on Thursday night due to non-receipt of the Kovid-1 report. At the same time, the court has certainly given relief to all the accused. In fact, the court has allowed the accused to visit the family in the NCB lockup. At the same time, Gauri had reached the NCB office to meet Aryan Khan.
Aryan’s bail hearing is set for Friday
Aryan Khan’s lawyer Satish Manshinde has filed two bail applications in the court. One to get immediate interim bail and the other regular bail so that Aryan Khan will remain on bail till the matter is investigated. The bail application is set to be heard at 11 a.m. Friday. Now all eyes will be on whether Aryan Khan gets a chance to go home or whether he will have to spend the next 14 days in Arthur Jail Road.
#Aryan #Khan #spends #night #NCB #lockup #Aryan #Khan #jail
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.