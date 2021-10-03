Aryan Khan spends night in NCB lockup: Aryan Khan not sent to jail

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, who was caught at a drugs party on a cruise in Mumbai, and the other seven accused have been sent 14 days after the NCB remand. The case was heard in court on Thursday and the NCB had sought custody of the accused for October 11, but the judge has remanded all of them in judicial custody. However, the accused were not sent to jail on Thursday night and will have to spend the night at the NCB office.

That is why not all the accused will go to jail today

The court’s verdict came after 7 pm after hearing the bail pleas of eight accused, including Aryan Khan, in the drugs case. In such a case, all the accused sent to judicial custody will not have to go to jail tonight (Thursday) as the jail doors are closed till 7 pm. So the accused will have to spend the night in the lockup of the NCB office. In such a situation, the lockup of NCB has been taken as judicial custody.

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan arrested in drug case

The accused got this relief

However, during this period, the NCB will not be able to interrogate Aryan or the remaining 7 accused, as they are in judicial custody. The jail has refused to keep Aryan Khan and the rest of the accused in custody on Thursday night due to non-receipt of the Kovid-1 report. At the same time, the court has certainly given relief to all the accused. In fact, the court has allowed the accused to visit the family in the NCB lockup. At the same time, Gauri had reached the NCB office to meet Aryan Khan.

Aryan’s bail hearing is set for Friday

Aryan Khan’s lawyer Satish Manshinde has filed two bail applications in the court. One to get immediate interim bail and the other regular bail so that Aryan Khan will remain on bail till the matter is investigated. The bail application is set to be heard at 11 a.m. Friday. Now all eyes will be on whether Aryan Khan gets a chance to go home or whether he will have to spend the next 14 days in Arthur Jail Road.