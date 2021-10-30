Aryan khan will be at home today after many days Shahrukh Khan reached jail to pick his son from mumbai jail

Court has granted bail to Aryan Khan with several conditions. Many conditions have been laid in these, including not leaving Mumbai, appearing before the NCB every Friday.

Aryan Khan, son of film actor Shahrukh Khan, lodged in Arthur Road jail in Mumbai cruise ship drugs case, will be released from jail today. He was to be released from jail on Friday evening itself. But he was not released from jail due to not reaching the bail order on time. Shahrukh Khan himself has reached the jail to pick up his son. Aryan Khan will be in his house after 26 days after his release from jail. Aryan Khan was arrested on 3 October.

Regarding the release of Aryan Khan, the superintendent of Arthur Road Jail, Nitin Vaychal, said that the rest of the prisoners whose bail orders have come with him will be released with them. He will leave by 10-12 hrs. Release orders have been received and the process is underway.

Aryan Khan’s lawyer Mukul Rohatgi and ASG Anil Singh, appearing for Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), were granted bail by the court during the hearing of the bail plea in the Bombay High Court on Thursday. However, the court granted bail with several conditions. Many conditions have been laid in these including not leaving Mumbai, appearing before the NCB every Friday.

Along with Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, who were accused in the drugs case, were also granted bail. On Friday, famous film actress Juhi Chawla took Aryan Khan’s bail. After all the necessary proceedings related to the bail order were over, lawyer Satish Manshinde himself reached Arthur Road Jail with the order. But the release proceedings were not completed due to the time being more than 5.30 pm.

Let us inform that on October 2, NCB had raided Cordelia Cruises. During this time MDMA, cocaine, MD and charas were recovered. Also, NCB had detained some people including Aryan Khan, Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant and they were brought to NCB office. In this case, a case has been registered against Aryan Khan and his associates under section 27 (punishment for consuming any intoxicating substance), 8C (production, manufacture, possession, sale or purchase of narcotic substance) and other sections of the NDPS Act. had gone.