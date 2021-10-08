Aryan Khan’s bail application in Sessions Court: Aryan Khan’s bail application: Aryan Khan’s bail application has been filed in the Sessions Court in Mumbai.

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was rejected in a Mumbai court on Friday. Now Aryan Khan has applied for bail in the Mumbai Sessions Court. According to the latest reports, Aryan Khan has filed an application for bail through his legal team and a hearing is scheduled for next week. It is to be noted that Aryan Khan was caught by the NCB team from a drugs party organized on a cruise in Mumbai.

On Friday, Magistrate RM Nerlikar rejected the bail pleas of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz trader and Moonmoon Dhamecha in court and accepted the arguments of the NCB’s legal team. The court said the bail plea in the case was not sustainable. Therefore, this bail is not suitable for hearing.



Aryan Khan will remain in jail, court has not granted bail

Immediately after the court’s decision, the accused’s lawyers told the media that they were considering moving the bail application to the Sessions Court on Monday. The NCB, on the other hand, has indicated that it will again oppose the accused’s bail applications.

The NCB team has called Aryan Khan’s driver for questioning on Saturday. The team wants to find out the whereabouts of Aryan Khan from the driver and also inquires whether the driver was sent to take drugs.

Drug case: NCB summons Aryan Khan’s driver, probe continues in office

Please tell that Aryan Khan has been kept in Arthur Road Jail. He is being held in a special quarantine barracks and in Barrack No. 1 on the first floor of the prison. No special attitude is accepted with Aryan Khan, he is treated like any other prisoner.