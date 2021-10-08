Aryan Khan’s bail application in Sessions Court: Aryan Khan’s bail application: Aryan Khan’s bail application has been filed in the Sessions Court in Mumbai.
Aryan Khan will remain in jail, court has not granted bail
Immediately after the court’s decision, the accused’s lawyers told the media that they were considering moving the bail application to the Sessions Court on Monday. The NCB, on the other hand, has indicated that it will again oppose the accused’s bail applications.
The NCB team has called Aryan Khan’s driver for questioning on Saturday. The team wants to find out the whereabouts of Aryan Khan from the driver and also inquires whether the driver was sent to take drugs.
Please tell that Aryan Khan has been kept in Arthur Road Jail. He is being held in a special quarantine barracks and in Barrack No. 1 on the first floor of the prison. No special attitude is accepted with Aryan Khan, he is treated like any other prisoner.
