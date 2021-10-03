Aryan Khan’s bail application rejected: Drug case: Court rejects Aryan Khan’s bail application

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s bail application was heard in court on Friday and the judge has applied for his bail. Now Aryan Khan will have to spend 14 days in judicial custody. He will have to stay in Arthur Jail Road. Aryan’s bail application is currently pending in the Sessions Court.

Hearing Aryan Khan’s bail application, the magistrate said, ‘I will amend the remand order. I will give the operative now, then I will give a rational order and only then will I leave the court. I have heard all the applications and submissions. Applications are not admissible before us and therefore I reject this bail application.



The judge refused to grant bail to Aryan Khan. The judge said it was not maintainable before us and therefore dismissed. The judge said the NDPS special court was the right way to get regular bail, not bail from this court.

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan arrested in drug case

From the outset, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Anil Singh had repeatedly said that the magistrate court did not have bail in the case. However, it was discussed throughout the day. Advocates from Satish Manshinde to Tarak Saeed and Deshmukh gave their arguments. But the court finally agreed that the bail plea in this case was not sustainable in court. Therefore, this bail is not suitable for hearing.

Judge R.L. Nerlikar said it could take him a few hours to write the order. Therefore, he is giving an operative order that bail cannot be obtained from this court. So you go to Sessions Court for bail. The main reason behind this decision in the court was the mention of Arman Kohli case. In court, the ASG referred to Arman Kohli’s case and said that Kohli’s bail application was also rejected. She was the same then. Just as no medicine was found from Armaan, no medicine was found from Aryan. However, the court acknowledged that large quantities of drugs were recovered from the rest of the accused who were arrested.

Now the difficulties may increase for Aryan Khan and the other accused. This is because the legal process may take a little longer after the bail application is filed in the Sessions Court. Because after filing the petition, it will be sent to NCB. The hearing will take place only after the reply is received from there. It may also take time to get a date for the hearing.

‘Shah Rukh’s son Aryan took charas at party’

Meanwhile, Arbaaz’s lawyer Tarak Saeed said he would apply for bail in the sessions court on Saturday. However, no such information has come from Aryan Khan’s lawyer Satish Manshinde. It may take up to 8 pm for a copy of the order to arrive from the fort court. In such a case, only then can a petition be prepared in the Sessions Court. Now that you have applied for bail in the Sessions Court on Saturday, it is difficult to say whether the case will be heard on Saturday. Another thing to note is that Sunday is also ahead. That is, any action after that can only be taken on Monday.