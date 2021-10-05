Aryan Khan’s old video on social media: Shah Rukh’s son Aryan Khan’s old video is circulating on social media: Aryan Khan’s old video is shadowing on social media, Malaika is seen with her friends

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has been arrested by the NCB on charges of drug use and is in his custody till October 7. While all the celebrities in Bollywood are seen supporting Shahrukh Khan, a video clip of Aryan is also going viral on social media, in which he is seen helping children in begging.

This old video of Shah Rukh’s son Aryan has once again cast a shadow on social media, showing many big celebrities of Bollywood without him. In this video, Malaika Arora is seen with her friends. In it, Aryan is also seen finally leaving the restaurant.





In the video, a boy with a baby in his lap is seen begging and Aryan is also seen helping him.

Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Suzanne has also expressed her love for Aryan on social media. He wrote, ‘I don’t think it’s about Aryan Khan, because he was unfortunately in the wrong place at the wrong time. This situation can be seen as an example of how the people of Bollywood are preyed upon by witchcraft. It’s sad and unjust, because he’s a good boy. I am standing with Shah Rukh and Gauri.