Aryan Khan’s photo on Instagram: Aryan Khan Photo: Aryan Khan shared a photo on his Instagram account.

Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, is not active on social media. Aryan Khan shared a post on his Instagram account. He held the post for almost two years. They last posted on September 12, 2019.

Aryan Khan shared a photo of himself on his Instagram account on Sunday, August 15th. Aryan Khan looks very smart in this picture. He is wearing a black hood with a red T-shirt. He wrote with it, ‘Forget the required degree post. I believe it is too late to come.





This post of Aryan Khan is very much liked by his fans. This post has been commented on by all the Bollywood celebs including newcomers Nanda and Mahip Kapoor. Aryan Khan graduated from the University of Southern California in May.

Aryan Khan has 1.4 million followers on Instagram and he himself has 438 followers. Aryan Khan has shared a total of 25 posts so far. They first posted on December 31, 2013.

