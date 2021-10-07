Entertainment

Aryan Khan's smiling picture goes viral: Aryan Khan smiles as he leaves for court hearing with NCB officials

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is currently in the custody of 7 other NCBs in a drug case. All of them were caught during a party on a Goa cruise off the coast of Mumbai, some of whom are accused of taking drugs. Eight people on the cruise were caught by the NCB and taken for medical examination. His remand was until October 7, which is being heard in court again today. The picture of Aryan going to court is going viral.
In this viral image, Aryan Khan is seen sitting in a van among NCB officials. Aryan, who often wears a mask, does not have a mask on his face at this time. This picture shows Aryan smiling. Now the picture is going viral on social media. This picture of Aryan is getting mixed reviews from people.

While some people say that this picture of Aryan shows innocence, some people wonder how he is smiling in this situation.

Since the arrest of Aryan Khan, film actors and Shah Rukh Khan fans have been standing by him. Fans are hoping he can be relieved at today’s court hearing.

According to reports, when Aryan saw his father after his arrest and spoke to him on the phone, he burst into tears.

