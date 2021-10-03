Aryan was remanded in NCB custody till October 4: Aryan was arrested in connection with a cruise party: Aryan Khan was caught while having a rave party on a cruise in Mumbai.

The Bureau of Narcotics Control raided a cruise rave party in Mumbai on Saturday and arrested several people, including Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan. On Sunday, the NCB arrested Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Moonmoon Dhamecha for medical treatment. At the same time, the three have been produced in court at 7 pm. All three accused have been remanded in NCB custody till October 4.

Lawyers for Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Moonmoon Dhamecha defended themselves in the nearly hour-long court hearing. The NCB has also given its arguments. The court, after hearing all the arguments, remanded the three accused to NCB custody for one day till October 4.



Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmu Dhamecha were allowed to enter the court through the back door. Meanwhile, Aryan Khan was very scared. During the court hearing, the lawyers of the three accused sought permission from the court to meet the accused. On this the court allowed him.

During the court hearing, NCB’s counsel said that Aryan Khan was only charged with drug use. The NCB has sought remand from the accused till October 5. The NCB has said the investigation is still ongoing and further inquiries will have to be made. The NCB has said that WhatsApp chats have been scanned, revealing the names of several peddlers. He needs further investigation. The NCB said that while we have concrete evidence, it appears from the WhatsApp chat that all the accused were already in contact with each other.

Advocate Satish Manshinde, defending Aryan Khan, said that Aryan Khan did not go to the cruise party on his behalf and did not even have a party ticket. He was invited to the party. Nothing was found in his bag either. There is no chat in Aryan Khan’s phone either. Satish Manshinde has asked the court to remand Aryan Khan for one day. He said he could file a bail application in a regular court and the NCB did not oppose the bail application.