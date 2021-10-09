Aryan’s arrest is a big blow to Shah Rukh Khan’s earnings! Baiju’s SRK ads stop

In the case of drugs, getting () is now having an effect on () as well. The education company has banned all advertisements of Shah Rukh Khan after the Aryan case. According to a report in our partner Economic Times, Baiju has closed all of its ads over the past few days, which they had booked in advance. People are trolling Baiju on social media after he got involved in the Aryan drugs case. By the way, we will tell you that Biju is not the only company that Shahrukh Khan advertises for. In addition, Shah Rukh advertises for Hyundai, LG, Dubai Tourism and Reliance Jio. According to reports, Baiju pays Shah Rukh Rs 3-4 crore a year for these advertisements. Shah Rukh has been its brand ambassador since 2017. Baiju is the largest startup in India that has grown tremendously in the last few years. It is believed that Biju did not want to bring his name in the controversy related to Shah Rukh’s son Aryan and that is why he has now banned his advertisements. However, it is not yet clear whether Baiju will no longer keep Shah Rukh as its brand ambassador or King Khan will remain as the face of the company. On October 2, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided a cruise ship in Mumbai and arrested eight people, including Aryan. All the accused have been remanded in judicial custody. So far, no accused has been granted bail in the case. He says he has solid evidence against all the accused.