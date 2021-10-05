Aryan’s friend Arbaaz’s father said – NCB treated the children very well

The Bureau of Narcotics Control has arrested eight people, including K’s son, for taking drugs on a cruise ship. On Monday, the court remanded Aryan () and Moonmoon Dhamecha in custody till October 7. Now the statement of Arbaaz Merchant’s father Aslam Merchant, who is said to be Arbaaz’s friend, has come to the fore in this case. Speaking to our partner channel Times Now, Aslam Merchant said all the allegations against his son and others were baseless. Aslam, a lawyer by profession, also said that the matter is still under investigation, so it would not be appropriate to say more, but the attitude of the NCB officials is very cooperative and their treatment of children is very good. Saying that all the accused were innocent, he said, ‘The behavior of the NCB has remained very good. As a professional lawyer, I have full faith in the law. The truth will come out and he will be free from all charges. The merchant said Aryan and Arbaaz had gone on a cruise as guests. He had no plans to go earlier and Arbaaz had also sought permission from his father to go on the cruise. He also said that Aryan and Arbaaz had never been on a trip together before.